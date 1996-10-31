Think You’re Smarter Than Your Computer?

In an economy driven by ideas, nothing is more important than thinking. But why do we think the way we do? James Bailey thinks he knows. “Show me how someone does math,” he says, “and I’ll tell you how they think.”

Bailey’s new book, “After Thought: The Computer Challenge to Human Intelligence” (Basic Books), offers a profound analysis of the history of thought. He identifies three revolutions that have shaped how our minds work, and explains why businesspeople need to embrace the third revolution — to rethink how they think — in order to thrive in the Information Age.

“We’ve got to generate a new sense of reality,” Bailey says, “to embrace a set of different operating instructions. The problem is, we learn slowly, and we forget very poorly. People don’t have a delete key.”

The first revolution that left its mark on our minds was geometry. It was driven, Bailey says, by the search for a sense of place: “People in the ancient world wanted to know where they were in relation to the universe. The math they developed to identify place was geometry.”

The second revolution was driven by technology — the clock and the printing press. Clocks inspired people to think about pace, not place. Printing presses made it easier to work with text and numbers. As a result, physics displaced geometry as the defining way to think about the world. “That’s been the driving force of science ever since,” says Bailey. “To characterize reality with numbers and equations.”

The third revolution is rooted in biology and self-organizing systems — the search for a sense of pattern. Bailey got his first glimpse of this new way of thinking more than a decade ago, when he heard a presentation by Danny Hillis, the founder of Thinking Machines Corporation. Hillis was describing his 64,000-microprocessor Connection Machine, one of the world’s first massively parallel computers. Bailey left a comfortable job at Digital Equipment Corporation to become the young company’s marketing director.

He immediately confronted two mind-bending realities. The first involved Hillis’s machine, which fundamentally changed the logic of computing. It not only accelerated computation, it also processed data in a new way, looking for patterns and learning. In short, it made itself smarter. The second involved experiments with “cellular automata” — bits of information that operate according to a few simple rules. Inside one of Hillis’s computers, the cellular automata began to organize themselves and patterns began to emerge. In short, they acted as if they were alive.