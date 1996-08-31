The Survival Kit

Caffeine: It actually works better when you’re dog-tired. A healthy well-rested body misses out on the jangle of the drug.

Protein: It raises the level of tyrosine in the brain, an amino acid that promotes quick thinking.

Exercise: Favorite all-nighter endorphin highs: blading, biking, roller-hockey, anything with a ball.

Last Resort: Shock yourself awake. Two legal options: the Ajax twang of Altoids or the nuclear cinnamon blast of the Atomic Fireball.

Sustenance

Basic Food Group: Domino’s is the Soylent Green of the new night shift — it’s full of the carbs your body craves to keep warm during the 3 AM chills.

Spicy: Thai, Korean, Pan Asian — hotter is better.

Nutrition Delivery System: PowerBar’s new PowerGel, is a nutrient and caffeine-enriched substance — like mainlining energy.