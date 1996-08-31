Meet the Best Little House Builder in Texas

Doyle Wilson believes you can build a fast company in a slow industry. He should know: his company changed the game in an industry that’s neither glamorous nor high-tech, but that touches millions of lives — and that most people associate with missed deadlines, broken promises, and cost overruns.

Wilson is president and CEO of Doyle Wilson Homebuilder, Inc., a privately owned company in Austin, Texas. Last year, Wilson’s operation built and sold 404 homes worth more than $56 million. This year he’ll sell 430 homes at prices ranging from $70,000 to $300,000, generating gross revenues of nearly $60 million.

Doyle Wilson is not the biggest home builder in Texas, or even the biggest in Austin, but he’s one of the most innovative — in Texas or anywhere else. Two things distinguish his operation from the competition. First, he actually builds homes fast. His company is obsessed with finding ways to shave time off the construction process. Nine months ago, the average construction time for a Wilson home (from the moment the permit process begins to the day it’s ready for occupancy) was 165 days. Today it’s down to 124 days — a reduction of 25% — and still declining. Faster means cheaper: Wilson offers homes at a discount of as much as 10% off prevailing prices.

Second, Wilson takes management ideas seriously. He has rebuilt his entire company around the quality precepts of W. Edwards Deming and the lean-manufacturing principles developed at Toyota. Wilson’s Web site (Editor’s Note, May 2000: This site no longer exists.) is more than just a marketing tool; it’s a primer on new business thinking.

All of which has made Wilson, 44, a minicelebrity. Last year, his company won the National Housing Quality Award, the Malcolm Baldrige Award for home builders. This spring, the Lean Enterprise Summit, a prestigious gathering of experts on world-class manufacturing, invited him to explain his company’s transformation.

“Once you see what your limited vision has created, you understand there are huge opportunities,” Wilson says.

Doyle Wilson got a quick start as a fast builder. As a student at the University of Texas in 1971, he formed his own roofing company. By the time he was a senior, the company had become one of the largest roofing contractors in Austin. After leaving school in 1972, he made the leap into home-building.