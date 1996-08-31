Are You Hyphen-ated Enough?

Question : What do you get when you cross the growing number of multi-disciplinary teams in companies with the growing influence of the individual knowledge worker?

Answer: the hyphenated career.

The job of the future is all about hyphenates — smart people who combine education, interests, and skills to become virtual one-person cross-functional teams. The world is no longer divided into specialists who know everything about something and generalists who know something about everything. Gaining an edge in the future depends on the ability to hone the hyphen — to creatively bundle (and re-bundle) skills and knowledge.

Some of the most dynamic companies have come from the cross-fertilization that happens when two or more unlikely fields combine — technology and art cross-pollinate and “Toy Story” results. The industries of the future all have hyphens in them: bio-tech, multi-media, eco-production.

Mixing science and art, technology and humanities, vocation and avocation, hyphenation is the meta-skill of the new economy. Some are born with it, some strive to acquire it, and some have it thrust upon them. For composer-teacher-technologist-musician Tod Machover, hyphenation is a matter of genetic inheritance. “I got the hyphenation from my parents,” he says. “My mom is a well-known pianist and music teacher, my dad was one of the first people in computer graphics and an evangelist for the idea that computers should be user-friendly.”

Machover’s career is a blend of both: he trained as a composer and cellist at the Juilliard School, studied mathematics and philosophy, learned Fortran and computer sciences, and helped develop the first computer-as-musical-instrument. “I seem to be drawn to expanding the different sides of what I do — to make the hyphen stronger and then each side of the hyphen stronger,” says Machover, a professor of music and media at the MIT Media Lab.

As the latest project in a career that includes pieces written for Yo-Yo Ma, four CDs, and an opera based on the science fiction novel “Valis” by Philip K. Dick, Machover recently launched “The Brain Opera,” a two-act interactive opera that incorporates the participation of the audience as online and live co-producers.