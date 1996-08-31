Resources: Yellow Pages For Bike Camps

Want to get up to speed fast? An instruction camp is a solid investment. Expect to pay anywhere from $300 to $1,000, depending on the duration, which usually covers food, lodging, and a rider-to-coach ratio of five to one. Often you can book up to the last minute. Here are the top camps for this fall:

Bike Treks International

Three- to seven-day camps founded by former pro downhiller Lynn Nicholson. The last United States date is Spet. 26-29 in Santa Fe, $545. A seven-day camp in Mexico’s Sierra Madre is scheduled for Nov. 3-10, $545. 800-300-1565.

Dirt Camp

The top-notch coaching ensemble includes stretching guru Bob Anderson, pro riders Bob Roll and Ranjeet Grewal, and fitness authority Fred Matheny. Upcoming camps in Moab, Utah, Oct. 6-12 and 20-26, $1,050. 800-711-3478.

Elk River Singletrack Camps

Two- to three-day camps in Slatyfork, West Virginia, featuring Gunnar Shogren and Hall of Fame racer Jacquie Phelan. Upcoming camps are scheduled for Oct. 4-7 and 11-14, $359. 304-572-3771.