Batteries Included

Batteries are the bane of a Road Warrior’s existence — confusing, expensive, hard to find. But where others see headaches, Power Express of San Jose, California sees opportunity. Indeed, when it comes to keeping laptops and cell-phones energized, Power Express is part Wal-Mart, part AAA, part therapist. Its database includes 6,200 different battery models for laptops, portable phones, and camcorders. The company also provides overnight delivery — a lifesaver in emergencies. It even offers free advice on battery problems and tips on recycling. (In fact, the company estimates that half of the 67,000 calls it has received involved questions rather than orders.)

CEO Ken Hawk founded Power Express in 1993 and ran it out of his dorm room at the Stanford Business School. Today the company sells 5,000 batteries per month and generates annual revenues of more than $2 million.

To request a catalog, call 1-800-BATTERIES, or visit Power Express Web site (http://www.powerexpress.com), where the company now does 30% of its business.

Hawk’s 5 Rules for Long (Battery) Life