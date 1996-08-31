Survival Kit for Project Managers

So you think you’re stressed out? Imagine changing places with Judith Reynolds, the Quintiles project manager running trials for a new osteoporosis drug. Her project involves 17,000 patients in 16 countries. Her team has 200 members — including physicians, nurses, statisticians, and software specialists — and will process 2 million pages of clinical data. The trials have been going for three years and may last another five.

Even Maria Mele Dotson, 40, senior director of project management, marvels at the complexity of this trial. “Talk about staying power!” she declares. “Sometimes we have to be the tortoise rather than the hare.”

How does Quintiles train project managers like Reynolds, 32, for the strains and pressures they inevitably encounter? Dotson has written the book on the subject — literally. She’s the editor of “Good Worldwide Project Management,” the company’s how-to bible. She offers three major lessons.

Find Leaders with a Reason to Believe.

The typical first-time project manager has been with Quintiles for two or three years, worked on several project teams, and caught the eye of company veterans. But Dotson also looks for intangibles. “When a new project comes in the door,” she says, “I broadcast it to the organization: ‘Who wants to come forward and why?’ When people apply, I want to know if there’s something special motivating them. If it’s is a cancer drug, did their grandmother die of cancer? Have they always been eager to work with this particular client?”

Never Stop Training.

Dotson is a training fanatic. Training for new project managers involves 28 separate modules, including one called “Life in Projects.” It takes people through the range of project challenges and personal emotions they can expect to encounter. It even includes role playing for tough situations — calls to inform a client that a drug shipment will be delayed, ways to surface problems without demoralizing the team. “It’s hard to transfer judgment,” Dotson says. “The only way you do it is through simulation or actual experience.”