Boss to Self: How to Build a Better Me

1. Each day, take 20 minutes to have a conversation with someone you’re responsible for.

Just listen. Ask some easy, open-ended questions: What are you working on? What’s going on? What do you see coming in the next couple of months that will be important?

2. Make it clear to people how you want to hear from them

– in a two-page memo on your desk, in a voice mail, in a phone mail – then respond briskly to those who use your preferred method of communication.

3. Don’t presume that people can read your mind.

If a consistent pattern of behavior, performance, or way of communicating rubs you the wrong way, say something about it. People rarely go out of their way to irritate each other – especially when the other is the boss.

4. You can always raise the tone of your voice later.