My Favorite Bookmarks – Sherry Turkle

Who: Sherry Turkle, Professor of the Social and Cultural Studies of Science and Technology at MIT and author of “Life on the Screen: Identity in the Age of the Internet” (Simon & Schuster, 1995)

advertisement

E-mail: sturkle@media.mit.edu URL: http://www.mit.edu:8001/people/sturkle/Turkle-HomePage.html Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista (http://www.altavista.digital.com/) Surfing Manifesto: I surf for visions into worlds I don’t know. The Electronic Frontier Foundation http://www.eff.org/

Where civil liberties meet new communications technologies. MUD Resource Collection http://www.cis.upenn.edu/~lwl/mudinfo.html Index of MUD-related sites. The Ada Project http://www.cs.yale.edu/homes/tap/tap.html

By, for, and about women in computing. FreudNet: The A.A. Brill Library http://plaza.interport.net/nypsan/ Surf the unconscious at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute’s online library. Julia’s Home Page http://fuzine.mt.cs.cmu.edu/mlm/julia.html

Home of Julia, a chatterbot who attempts to pass the Turing test. Women Home Page http://www.mit.edu:8001/people/sorokin/women/index.html A women’s resource page. The MIT Media Lab http://www.media.mit.edu

The latest in artificial intelligence and media research from MIT’s Media Lab. Geekgirl http://www.next.com.au/spyfood/geekgirl/ A grrrls’ guide to the Net. HyperArchive Mac Shareware http://hyperarchive.lcs.mit.edu/HyperArchive/HyperArchive.html

A shareware trove for Mac users.