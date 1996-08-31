advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Sherry Turkle

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Sherry Turkle, Professor of the Social and Cultural Studies of Science and Technology at MIT and author of “Life on the Screen: Identity in the Age of the Internet” (Simon & Schuster, 1995)

E-mail: sturkle@media.mit.edu

URL: http://www.mit.edu:8001/people/sturkle/Turkle-HomePage.html

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista (http://www.altavista.digital.com/)

Surfing Manifesto: I surf for visions into worlds I don’t know.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation

http://www.eff.org/

Where civil liberties meet new communications technologies.

MUD Resource Collection

http://www.cis.upenn.edu/~lwl/mudinfo.html

Index of MUD-related sites.

The Ada Project

http://www.cs.yale.edu/homes/tap/tap.html

By, for, and about women in computing.

FreudNet: The A.A. Brill Library

http://plaza.interport.net/nypsan/

Surf the unconscious at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute’s online library.

Julia’s Home Page

http://fuzine.mt.cs.cmu.edu/mlm/julia.html

Home of Julia, a chatterbot who attempts to pass the Turing test.

Women Home Page

http://www.mit.edu:8001/people/sorokin/women/index.html

A women’s resource page.

The MIT Media Lab

http://www.media.mit.edu

The latest in artificial intelligence and media research from MIT’s Media Lab.

Geekgirl

http://www.next.com.au/spyfood/geekgirl/

A grrrls’ guide to the Net.

HyperArchive Mac Shareware

http://hyperarchive.lcs.mit.edu/HyperArchive/HyperArchive.html

A shareware trove for Mac users.

