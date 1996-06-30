10 Questions to Build a Better Understanding of the Boss

Can’t figure out what makes the boss tick? Ask yourself these 10 questions and you may arrive at a better understanding of the boss — and a better work life for yourself.
- What is your boss trying to accomplish?
- What are your boss’s goals? (These may be different from what the boss is trying to accomplish.)
- What does your boss want you to accomplish — and how does that relate to question #1?
- Is your boss ambitious or content?
- If your boss is ambitious, is it about substance or recognition — or both?
- Why is your boss the boss? Why did they pick your boss for the job?
- Are you more ambitious than your boss?
- What do you want out of your current position — and is this compatible with your boss’s goals and ambitions?
- Do your goals advance your boss’s ambitions — or conflict with them?
- What kinds of problems most worry your boss? What kinds of victories most please your boss?