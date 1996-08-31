Time Saving Resources

You can waste a lot of time searching for resources that will help you save time. So we searched for you. Here are some tools that are worth your while.
Workshop
The Covey Leadership Center’s “First Things First with A. Roger Merrill.”
When: Oct. 3, San Diego; Oct. 25, Los Angeles; Nov. 8, Atlanta.
Overview: Designed by A. Roger Merrill, coauthor with Stephen R. Covey of “First Things First,” the workshop aims to help people learn how to prioritize assignments and goals.
Time Commitment: One day, 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM
Coordinates: $179 to $209, depending on the number in your group; 800-304-9799; http://www.covey.com
Personal Organizer
The National Association of Professional Organizers provides free referrals for coaches in your area.
What to Expect: Julie Morgenstern, an organizer in New York, says once she’s finished rearranging your office furniture, she tackles your filing and paper-flow systems “so you can open up a drawer and find what you want in less than 30 seconds.”
Time Commitment: 1 to 2 hours for initial consultation.
Tips: For filing, Morgenstern recommends dividing all information into 3 to 5 color-coded categories (yellow for people, green for finance, etc.), and then dividing these into alphabetically ordered subsections.
Coordinates: Consultants set their own fees, from $25 to $250 an hour; 512-206-0151; napo@assnmgmt.com
Video
“Managing Time Your Way,” by the American Management Association.
Content: Based on their book, “Time Management for Unmanageable People” (AMA, 1994), authors Ann McGee-Cooper and Duane Trammell encourage you to live with your time-management “style” — whatever its weaknesses. If you don’t want to lug around a day planner or file all those piles of paper, that’s okay. The video will show you how to identify your strengths — and use them.
Time Commitment: 24 minutes
Coordinates: $89.95; 800-262-9699; cust_serv@amanet.org