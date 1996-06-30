White Collar, Black Belt

Aikido teaches you not to resist force, but to harness it — a technique that can prove invaluable in dealing with change, maintaining a positive attitude, and connecting with other people. “Aikido helps people refocus and regain their balance,” says Richard Strozzi Heckler, a fifth-degree black belt. Heckler, cofounder of Tamilpias Aikido and Rancho Strozzi Institute in Petaluma, California, has initiated managers at AT&T , Cargill , American Express , and Bankers Trust in the way of Aikido. “By working with your body as well as your mind, you can learn how to better manage your reactions to stress and conflict.”

Here, then, are some first-step exercises for putting Aikido tactics into practice:

The Challenge: Overcoming anxiety

The Solution: Go with the flow

The Exercise: You and a partner face each other. Your partner moves to strike you in the face or stomach. (Go slow.) Concentrate on staying calm, exhale, and step aside at the last possible moment, placing your body at a right angle to your partner’s. Now you’re in a better position to defend yourself.

“People who haven’t done this before tense up or try to grab the other person’s arm,” says Brad Barbeau, director of the Leadership Exploration and Development Institute at the University of Chicago School of Business. “Learning how to step aside and let the attack pass is the first step toward confronting fear and staying calm.”

Coordinates: Barbeau brad.barbeau@gsb.uchicago.edu , an organizational development consultant, held a conflict-resolution workshop using Aikido techniques at First Chicago Bank.