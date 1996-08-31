Speed Kills (the Competition)

Jim Sims and Dennis Gillings were born on different continents, come from different backgrounds, and run companies in vastly different industries. But they share the same obsession: the need for speed.

Sims, 50, is a classic American high-tech success story. He signed on with the navy right out of high school, discovered electronics, and left to join the nascent computer industry. In March 1991, he became president and CEO of Cambridge Technology Partners (CTP) , a young software operation with roots at nearby MIT. The company — and its industry — have not been the same since.

CTP designs high-performance, “mission critical” applications for clients such as Microsoft and AT&T. What distinguishes the company from its rivals — what makes it unique in the world of software — is that it’s brash enough to guarantee performance. The company has built its business around fixed-price, fixed-time contracts. A typical CTP project lasts six to nine months and costs $1 million to $1.5 million. If the project gets delayed or goes over budget, CTP, not the client, assumes the financial risk.

Those risks are real. U.S. companies spend an estimated $250 billion per year on information-technology projects. But only 16% of those projects get completed on time and on budget, and nearly one-third get canceled outright.

How can Sims guarantee performance amid such chaos? “Speed is the only way to get economic payback from technology,” he declares. “How can you have two-year development cycles for software when most industries change every two or three years? It’s ludicrous!”

Gillings, 52, personifies the refined British academic. He received a PhD in mathematics from the University of Exeter, moved to the United States, and spent 16 years as a professor of biostatistics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He resigned in 1988 to devote himself full time to Quintiles Transnational Corp., a company he’d founded six years earlier.

Quintiles operates in the high-cost, high-stakes world of drug development. Introducing a successful new drug takes an average of 15 years and costs $360 million. Quintiles doesn’t conduct basic research or market products. It conducts the all-important clinical trials in which new drugs get administered to patients to evaluate their benefits and risks.