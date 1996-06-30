advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Regis McKenna

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Regis McKenna, High-tech marketer and author of “The Regis Touch”

advertisement

Email: regis_mckenna@regis.com

Favorite Search Engine: Alta Vista (http://www.altavista.digital.com)

Surfing Manifesto: What the Web is really doing that no other media does is providing dialogue. One of the marvelous things about it is how eclectic it is. As far as what’s missing from the Web, it’s not so much what you’d like to have on it as you’d like it to be on 24 hours — like the radio.

PBS Online

http://www.pbs.org

Outstanding! You can turn from their programming to discussion on the Web. Recently I joined the debate about whether Shakespeare really wrote Shakespeare and from there linked to the Shakespeare Bookshelf.

Quote.Com

http://www.quote.com/

Portfolio quotes e-mailed daily.

The Nine Planets

http://seds.lpl.arizona.edu/nineplanets/nineplanets/nineplanets.html

Terrific pictures and everything you ever wanted to know about the planets.

Virtual Hospital

http://vh.radiology.uiowa.edu/UniversityIowa

Fascinating — you can walk through a diagnosis.

Graham Technology Solutions

http://www.graham.com/

Watch John Graham’s TV!

Virtual Vineyards

http://www.virtualvin.com/

Try the virtual tastings.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life