My Favorite Bookmarks – Regis McKenna

Email: regis_mckenna@regis.com

Favorite Search Engine: Alta Vista (http://www.altavista.digital.com)

Surfing Manifesto: What the Web is really doing that no other media does is providing dialogue. One of the marvelous things about it is how eclectic it is. As far as what’s missing from the Web, it’s not so much what you’d like to have on it as you’d like it to be on 24 hours — like the radio.

PBS Online

http://www.pbs.org

Outstanding! You can turn from their programming to discussion on the Web. Recently I joined the debate about whether Shakespeare really wrote Shakespeare and from there linked to the Shakespeare Bookshelf.