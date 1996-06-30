My Favorite Bookmarks – Regis McKenna

Who: Regis McKenna, High-tech marketer and author of “The Regis Touch”
Email: regis_mckenna@regis.com
Favorite Search Engine: Alta Vista (http://www.altavista.digital.com)
Surfing Manifesto: What the Web is really doing that no other media does is providing dialogue. One of the marvelous things about it is how eclectic it is. As far as what’s missing from the Web, it’s not so much what you’d like to have on it as you’d like it to be on 24 hours — like the radio.
PBS Online
http://www.pbs.org
Outstanding! You can turn from their programming to discussion on the Web. Recently I joined the debate about whether Shakespeare really wrote Shakespeare and from there linked to the Shakespeare Bookshelf.
Quote.Com
http://www.quote.com/
Portfolio quotes e-mailed daily.
The Nine Planets
http://seds.lpl.arizona.edu/nineplanets/nineplanets/nineplanets.html
Terrific pictures and everything you ever wanted to know about the planets.
Virtual Hospital
http://vh.radiology.uiowa.edu/UniversityIowa
Fascinating — you can walk through a diagnosis.
Graham Technology Solutions
http://www.graham.com/
Watch John Graham’s TV!
Virtual Vineyards
http://www.virtualvin.com/
Try the virtual tastings.