My Favorite Bookmarks – Mark Weiser

Who: Mark Weiser, Principal Scientist at Xerox PARC, father of ubiquitous computing.
Alternative Career: Drummer for Severe Tire Damage, the first live band on the Internet: (http://www.std.org)
Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista (http://www.altavista.digital.com)
Surfing Manifesto: Use bookmarks less, search more — typing a few words into AltaVista finds the page just as fast.
Suck
http://www.suck.com.
New postmodernesque hypertext essay every day. Weird. Fun.
Internet Travel Network
http://www.itn.net.
Free, secure Internet wizard for making travel plans. Knows all airline schedules, can even make ticket bookings at your local travel agent.
IUMA: Online Concerts
http://www.iuma.com/IUMA-2.0/brew/concerts .
Online mbone live music, history, and current events. The mbone is the future of the Internet.
Internet for Cats
http://www.execpc.com/~judyheim/internet4cats.html
Internet for cats.
Ex Machina
http://www.exmachina.com
Page your friends for free from the Net.
Volksware
http://www.volksware.com
Mobile and pen-based computing gadget online magazine.
Review/ITP
http://www.itp.tsoa.nyu.edu/~review/
Online student magazine of the Interactive Telecommunications Program at NYU. Well-designed, thoughtful.
Telephone Directories on the Web
http://www.c2.org/~buttle/tel/index.html
Worldwide online telephone, fax, and business directories. Search for long-lost friends in Slovenia.