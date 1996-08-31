advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Mark Weiser

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Mark Weiser, Principal Scientist at Xerox PARC, father of ubiquitous computing.

advertisement

Alternative Career: Drummer for Severe Tire Damage, the first live band on the Internet: (http://www.std.org)

E-mail: weiser@weiser.org

URL: http://www.ubiq.com/weiser

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista (http://www.altavista.digital.com)

Surfing Manifesto: Use bookmarks less, search more — typing a few words into AltaVista finds the page just as fast.

Suck

http://www.suck.com.

New postmodernesque hypertext essay every day. Weird. Fun.

Internet Travel Network

http://www.itn.net.

Free, secure Internet wizard for making travel plans. Knows all airline schedules, can even make ticket bookings at your local travel agent.

IUMA: Online Concerts

http://www.iuma.com/IUMA-2.0/brew/concerts .

Online mbone live music, history, and current events. The mbone is the future of the Internet.

Internet for Cats

http://www.execpc.com/~judyheim/internet4cats.html

Internet for cats.

Ex Machina

http://www.exmachina.com

Page your friends for free from the Net.

Volksware

http://www.volksware.com

Mobile and pen-based computing gadget online magazine.

Review/ITP

http://www.itp.tsoa.nyu.edu/~review/

Online student magazine of the Interactive Telecommunications Program at NYU. Well-designed, thoughtful.

Telephone Directories on the Web

http://www.c2.org/~buttle/tel/index.html

Worldwide online telephone, fax, and business directories. Search for long-lost friends in Slovenia.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life