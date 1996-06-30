The Standout

José Arreola is a model for aspiring engineers at Cypress Semiconductor in San Jose, California. In a company known for setting out-of-sight stretch goals and advocating tough-minded competition for promotions and raises, he’s jumped up the management ladder from one critical assignment to the next. This year the stakes are higher than ever: Arreola is leading a group of 35 engineers charged with producing Cypress’s next generation of computer chips.

How I Learned to Get Ahead at Cypress

Twelve years ago we were working on a major project when I failed to complete a particular assembly task on time. A supplier said it would take two days to deliver a critical part instead of the promised one day. As I walked to the daily 4 p.m. task-force meeting, I kept telling myself it wasn’t my fault. [CEO] T.J. Rodgers had a different take. He bored in on me: “Did you offer them more money to get the job done faster? Did you ask me to call their president and get them to speed up delivery?” I sat there thinking, “Oh shit, I should’ve thought of that.” I didn’t make the same mistake again.

The Lesson: Be creative at overcoming barriers. I always ask myself whether I’ve done everything possible.

My Breakthrough Promotion

It came in 1989, when T.J. asked me to become project manager for developing a new flash memory chip, which retains information after the computer is turned off. Before then I’d worked at solving engineering problems. Now I was being given an entire project to manage. Once we made our first $1 million, I went from someone who can do science to someone who can produce revenue.

The Lesson: To get ahead, contribute to the bottom line.

How Our Promotion Process Works

T.J. has made Cypress the ultimate meritocracy. It’s all out front. We’ve got a computer-aided performance evaluation system, where managers rank the employees in their focal [work] group against each other.