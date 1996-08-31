Wide Awake on the New Night Shift

It’s 3 a.m. — do you know where your employees are? If you’re Andrew Sather, 24-year-old founder and president of Adjacency, a Madison, Wisconsin new-media design firm, the answer is yes — they’re at work. But probably not at their desks.

They’re scattered around the company’s soaring loft space — located in a postindustrial-chic renovated Greyhound terminal — playing pool or tossing a Frisbee over the heads of those few stalwarts still glued to their workstations. The aggressive beat of Wu-Tang Clan is punctuated by the slap of a hockey puck and the whoosh of Rollerblades coming from the firm’s “recreation room” across the hall.

The 21 programmers, artists, and marketers — not one over the age of 26 — are revving up to launch the latest in a line of style-setting Web sites, this time for Rollerblade. It’s the second night in a row at the office for Sather. He’s fresh from a two-hour snooze on one of the company’s three hotel-quality rollaway beds. After a caffeine infusion and a piece of PowerBar (“astronaut energy bread”), Sather cranks up the music and sits down to his computer to review the site.

This is not some postgraduate fraternity reunion. Nor is Adjacency unusual in making “all-night” part of the workday. But, in contrast to their cousins on the assembly line, hospital rounds, or third shift at Kinko’s, this cadre of entrepreneurs, software engineers, and designers is kept awake by the unprecedented challenges and opportunities of competing in the network economy. Survival on Net time means leveraging talent and technology, intensity and collaboration to deliver excellent results — fast.

Meet the new night shift. Peter Sapienza, 30, a market research analyst at Patagonia, the Ventura, California-based adventure gear company, works through the night about once every two weeks. Robert von Geoben, 33, until recently graphic arts manager at Geffen/ DGC Records, says, “Working with HTML is like building with a blindfold on. You get addicted to the process of working. You find yourself thinking, ‘Just fix this last bug, put in this last link.’ All of a sudden — it’s dawn.”

To many on the new night shift, the all-nighter is a symbol of the new work ethic: they’re willing to sacrifice sleep for fast cycle time, but they demand fun and flexibility in exchange. Patagonia’s Sapienza explains, “Our definition of work and leisure has changed. People are searching for more fun out of work, more adventure. They expect that work is going to satisfy other needs, so they’re willing to give more.”

To some, night work is built into the job description. Craig Kanarick, 29, is one of the principals at Razorfish, a bleeding-edge multimedia design firm in New York. Kanarick spends his days in meetings, then leads the night shift in designing Web sites — putting virtual scent strips into www.ralphlaurenfragrance.com or recarbonating www.pepsimax.com. He says, “Managing during the day, I don’t start my own work until seven.”