My Favorite Bookmarks – Matt Rothman

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Matt Rothman, Vice president, Sony New Technologies and General Manager, Sony Online

Email: matt_rothman@sonyusa.com

Favorite Search Engine: Excite (http://www.excite.com)

Surfing Manifesto: What’s great about the Web is point of view — I look for humor in Web sites. The list of sites I don’t bookmark is a lot longer and less memorable.

Macromedia

http://www-1.macromedia.com/index.html

Uses Shockwave to tremendous effect.

ESPN Sports Zone

http://espnet.sportszone.com/

Obviously.

RazorFish

http://www.razorfish.com

Pushing the envelope.

Riddler

http://www.riddler.com

Web games.

Amazon.com

http://www.amazon.com

The best place to buy books.

Firefly

http://www.ffly.com/

The next level of Web intelligence.

Sundance Channel

http://www.sundancefilm.com

Film festival — real time.

Whitehouse.net

http://www.whitehouse.net/

Cute spoof.

