My Favorite Bookmarks – Matt Rothman

Who: Matt Rothman, Vice president, Sony New Technologies and General Manager, Sony Online
Email: matt_rothman@sonyusa.com
Favorite Search Engine: Excite (http://www.excite.com)
Surfing Manifesto: What’s great about the Web is point of view — I look for humor in Web sites. The list of sites I don’t bookmark is a lot longer and less memorable.
Macromedia
http://www-1.macromedia.com/index.html
Uses Shockwave to tremendous effect.
ESPN Sports Zone
http://espnet.sportszone.com/
Obviously.
RazorFish
http://www.razorfish.com
Pushing the envelope.
Riddler
http://www.riddler.com
Web games.
Amazon.com
http://www.amazon.com
The best place to buy books.
Firefly
http://www.ffly.com/
The next level of Web intelligence.
Sundance Channel
http://www.sundancefilm.com
Film festival — real time.
Whitehouse.net
http://www.whitehouse.net/
Cute spoof.