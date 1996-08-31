Quain’s Top Ten – VideoPhone

After making videophone calls for nearly three years, I’ve come up with ten tips that will help you look like a pro, even if you just started using a system last week.

1. Don’t call new contacts without first calling the old-fashioned way — on the telephone. It’s less intrusive.

2. Look at the camera when the other person is talking. You can’t rummage around your desk when a client or colleague wants your attention.

3. If you’re going to work on a document, you’ll save time if you put it on the screen before you make the call.

4. Don’t show a confidential document onscreen. All computer-based videoconferencing setups let the folks on the other end take a digital snapshot anytime they want — with or without your knowledge.

5. Put some art on your walls. Even if you toil in a cubicle, you don’t want to look like a lowly drone in the corporate beehive or like you lack aesthetics.

6. Close the camera cover when you’re not using the videophone. Recently, I called a business acquaintance and ended up in a “Candid Camera” situation, watching his secretary skulking around the office.