Gear Up – For Under $750

Outdoor pundits would have you believe that the minimum you need to spend for a quality off-road bike is $1,000, maybe even $1,500. To cut costs, many of us end up skimping on necessary accessories, like helmets. It doesn’t have to be this way. You can get an exceptional bike for $400, plus all the stuff you need to ride safely and comfortably for maybe another $250. That’s right, everything for under $750. Says who? Says Dave King.