Power User’s Guide to Planners

If our propensity for getting organized continues, the human hand will one day evolve so that the thumb and the forefinger form a natural curve for holding planning calendars. More than 20 million people use planners to get it all together. The Big Three of personal planners — Franklin Quest Co., Day Runner Inc. , and Day-Timers, Inc. — offer a dizzying array of products. Day-Timers alone features more than 150 different binders. Do they work? That depends on custom-fitting your needs and preferences with the right planner. We’ve roadtested three samples — one from each company — to demonstrate the range of what’s available.

Day Runner Pro Business System

Your Life: International Road Warrior: juggling time zones, meetings around the clock, shotgunning teams in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Check Out: Day Runner Pro Business System, #222-6499

Big Picture: This leather-bound loose-leaf planner opens with a section for objectives and milestones, followed by monthly and daily scheduling pages and sections devoted to projects and contacts.

Features: There are tabs-within-tabs that can be useful. Under the “Priority” section, tabs marked 1, 2, or 3 enable you to relocate paperwork as a project’s importance changes. This model comes with a built-in calculator and a leather flap for your passport and other documents.

Time-Sink: The quick-scan feature is convenient, but it can require double and triple entries.

Vital Stats: 9 5/16″ x 8″; 3 1/8 lbs.