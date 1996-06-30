The Smartest Stock Pickers in Cyberspace

Thirty-eight grown men and women — a dozen software engineers, some doctors and lawyers, a symphony-orchestra trumpet player, an aspiring screenwriter — call Mary Peterson “mother.” The Cincinnati economics professor isn’t related to any of them — she hasn’t met most of them — but she works hard to keep them united as a family. That’s because she is a founder of the Gurus, perhaps the most exclusive investment club in cyberspace.

Forget the Beardstown Ladies, the homespun stock-picking sorority that’s captured the imagination of Middle America. Forget the Motley Fools, America Online’s answer to “Wall Street Week.” The Gurus offer a glimpse of the future of personal investing: savvy professionals using the Net to develop their own information and insights to beat the Dow.

“We came together as a group to grow financially and intellectually in the field of investing,” says Peterson. “It’s not just about exchanging stock tips.”

The Gurus began when Peterson (petermp@ucunix.san.uc.edu), 60, and “Chief Guru” Gary Funck, 45, president of Intrepid Technology, Inc., a software company in Mountain View, California, encouraged a diverse collection of players from different industries — semiconductors, biotech, banking — to talk stocks in an intimate electronic cocktail party. Eighteen months later, the party’s rolling. Current membership includes 38 people (33 men and 5 women), with a heavy representation from Silicon Valley. Members must be nominated by a current Guru and pass a rigorous vetting process run by Peterson and Funck.

“We’re always looking for new expertise,” says Peterson, “whether it’s someone from a specific industry or with a particular trading style. Each member has to be able to contribute. After all, the goal is to make money in the market.”

That the Gurus seem to do. Member portfolios are as narrowly targeted as 3 stocks and as widely diversified as 200 stocks. The values range from $25,000 to several million dollars.

“Almost everyone in the group has an advanced degree — a masters, an MD, a PhD — and their insights into specific industries are second to none,” says Kosta Vlahadamis, a 33-year-old Guru who’s associate dean of business and law at the American College in London. “Last year my portfolio was up 65%, much of it due to Guru stock picks.”