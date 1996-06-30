Have Your Pager Page My Pager

The pagers featured here are designed with specific business needs in mind. Each is sold through a paging service provider, so prices will vary across the country. And not all paging services support all of the pagers profiled. Check with the provider before you sign up for a service.

The Challenge: Receive pages on a device that doesn’t clip on your belt

Power Tool: Gold Line Professional Pager

Disguised as a fat pen, Motorola’s Gold Line, fits in a jacket pocket without ruining your tailor’s handiwork. It looks like it comes from a “Man from U.N.C.L.E.” episode and it’s got plenty of practical features. The numeric-only pager has a 12-digit display and a backlit screen, and it can store up to eight time-stamped messages. The Gold Line even emits an audible signal when it’s about to die.

The service provider PageNet offers the Gold Line pager in some cities (check with them), but you can’t get nationwide coverage.

Coordinates: $149.95 purchase price. PageNet, 800-724-3638; http://www.pagenet.com ; Motorola, Inc., 800-548-9954, http://www.mot.com/MIMS/ PPG/

The Challenge: Respond to messages quickly without interrupting the work flow