The Fashions Of “The Hunger Games” Come To Our World With New Editions Of Capitol Couture

Lionsgate turned the first installment of The Hunger Games into an even bigger movie phenomenon with deft use of social media marketing , bringing the fictional world of the film to life through a number of digital experiences . As we draw nearer to the November release of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, the studio is reintegrating audiences into all things Panem.

In the world of The Hunger Games, much like our own world, appearance is everything. That’s why Katniss Everdeen had to become The Girl Who Was On Fire when she was introduced to citizens during the tribute parade. (If you’re unfamiliar with Hunger Games, I’ve already lost you.) Utopian city The Capitol is especially obsessed with beauty and image, so the timing is just right for Lionsgate to drop a new edition of the Capitol Couture website on us.





Capitol Couture may be a fake clothing and beauty line from Hunger Games, but in addition to the website, it now has actual billboards up in New York City. The fashion on display here doesn’t deviate from the maximalist flamboyant style of the various districts of Panem. The new edition of Capitol Couture, Zoetic Sol, focuses on District 7 star Johanna Mason (Jena Malone).To further confuse fans about what’s real and what’s not, CoverGirl has just unveiled a new makeup collection that also ties into Catching Fire. That should add a bit of verisimilitude for co-playing fans who will dress up for November’s premiere.

In the meantime, have a look at some images from Capitol Couture in the slides above.