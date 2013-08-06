Watch A 4-Year-Old Kenyan Boy Live Out A Premature Bucket List

In some areas of sub-Saharan Africa, unclean drinking water is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five. WATERisLIFE and agency DDB NY are raising money and awareness about this very preventable problem. Kenya Bucket List is a beautiful short film featuring Nkaitole (pronounced Guytolie), a 4-year-old Maasai boy, who experiences a lifetime of experiences in just a few weeks. The point, of course, is that due to the water situation, Nkaitole might not live until his fifth birthday.





It’s notable that until the movie, Nkaitole had never flown on a plane, traveled on a boat, or seen the ocean. In fact, until the movie, he’d never left his village. Nkaitole will hopefully live to see his fifth birthday and many others, but he will have experienced more of the world before the age of five than most of his family and friends will in their entire lifetimes.

The video message will be accompanied by a social element including a #5YearsToLive hashtag on Twitter, videos featuring American children reciting their bucket lists on Facebook, and behind the scenes photos and videos on Instagram. The campaign follows last year’s #FirstWorldProblems effort, which turned the popular Twitter meme on its ear (read about it here).

Watch the “Kenya Bucket List” video below and see behind-the-scenes images from the campaign in the slide show above.



