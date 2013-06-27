Facts Are Not Enough—People Need Stories

Once upon a time, people who first gathered in caves and around campfires to form the earliest human civilizations opened their mouths and the stories began. At a time when information was scarce, each story came with an implicit promise that whatever followed would be worth listening to.

Times have changed, and there are far more people gathered in that circle around the flames, but when storytelling is at its best, that unstated promise remains. The question facing today’s brands is how to best fulfill it.

The answer is simple: Today, the need for compelling stories is greater than ever. The Internet has become a traffic jam of campaigns, each shouting to be heard amidst a melee of bargains and once-in-a-lifetime deals.

Research suggests that by 2016, existing digital customers will make up 77 percent of online retailers’ sales in the United States and 78 percent in China . So for businesses that have built up a strong following, retaining the loyalty of those consumers must be the number-one priority.

Surprisingly, though, it isn’t. A survey done by Acxiom and Loyalty 360 found that 60 percent of businesses have committed just 20 percent or less of their marketing budget to retention strategies. Even within this 20 percent there is a misconception about how to maintain loyalty. The most effective approaches to retention are not those that divulge boring facts about the product or offer financially oriented deals. Those bargains will only remain attractive until they are trumped by a better one. While businesses might wait in the traffic jam, the fickle consumer can weave comfortably between the gaps. Instead, brands must recognize how to foster emotional loyalty.

Good storytelling is fundamental to any campaign looking to build this type of loyalty. For example, in over a century of advertisements, Coca Cola has almost never turned towards its product facts. Instead we are fed images such as Santa Claus wearing the red cloak that Coca Cola gave to him. This exchange practically led to the brand’s sponsorship of Christmas!

Stories survive through their ability to provoke and inspire. The enduring ones are related time and time again because of the emotional response they achieve. Without that emotional connection, the story will perish. A brand is no different. If a brand achieves emotional loyalty, it may be possible for it to overcome significant issues associated with expansion and consumer retention.