YouTube Celebrates Pride Month With LGBT Programming, Emotional Video





Long an advocate for the gay community, YouTube is kicking off a range of Pride festivities just in time to coincide with the gay pride parades in San Francisco, New York City, and all over the world during the weekend of June 28-30. The project also coincides with the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), though it’s been in the works for some time. Over this coming weekend, the YouTube Spotlight Page will feature LGBT programming in several varieties, all of which are on display in the new video.





Entitled “Show your pride. Share your love. #ProudToLove”, the video begins with a series of clips from young men and women either preparing to come out to their parents or in the act of doing so. These clips are derived from the Coming Out Stories playlist. There are also Same-Sex Marriage Proposals, and other videos of people declaring their love for someone special. In between clips of LGBT luminaries such as Neil Patrick Harris, Chaz Bono, George Takei, and Dan Savage, the video also stays topical by throwing in a clip of newscasters discussing the death of DOMA, which happened on June 26.