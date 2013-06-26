Exploding Actresses Reveals How Much Movies Change When The Star’s Head Explodes

Exploding Actresses is exactly what its title promises: a wonderful oasis of GIFs in which the heads of women in movies explode. There’s no real rhyme or reason to it, just the actresses and characters you know and love–with their heads exploded into sheer oblivion. Creator Simone Rovellini appears to be operating from an appreciation of the absurd, rather than a disdain for either women or actresses, and it’s this gleeful spirit of WTF energy that make the concept interesting.





Beyond the mere idea of Exploding Actresses, however, Rovellini is also due praise for the execution. The video artist takes a familiar moment from a film– the big dance in Dirty Dancing, say, or Meg Ryan’s faked orgasm in When Harry Met Sally . . . –and transposes the image in an explosion in front of the actress’s head at the scene’s climactic moment. After that, both the sound and the visuals are carefully edited so that the head is replaced by a raw steaklike neck stump and the actress’s remaining dialogue is scrubbed. The best part, however, is how the cast reacts to the now-headless actress, with this insane new context layered over the movie.

Watch a video of some actresses with their heads exploding in the video below, and look through more GIFs in the slides above.