The Mystery of the Spinning Statue Is a Real Mystery That’s Really Real

It’s important to maintain a healthy level of skepticism when it comes to Internet videos. Otherwise, you risk being constantly let down after learning that nothing is real . Sometimes in the face of mounting evidence , however, you have no choice but to believe–or at least consider it.

What sounds suspiciously like a museum marketing stunt has thus far not inspired any agencies to come forward and claim responsibility. An Egyptian statue at Manchester Museum in the U.K. appears to be operating of its own volition, slowly spinning around 180 degrees. The spinning might be almost imperceptible in person, but when viewed in a time-lapse video, the motion is undeniable. Someone call the police and also an exorcist and also the Ghostbusters!

The statue in question is a 10-inch-high offering to Osiris, Egyptian god of death. It’s inscribed with a prayer on its back, but nobody has claimed for certain yet whether this might augur an ancient mummy’s curse. For now, it’s best to remain calm and wait for a simple explanation–marketing stunt! Vibration from visitors’ footsteps!–to emerge, like so many entombed ghosts of yore.

Have a look at a video and submit your theories about the rotating statue below.