You Can’t Improve What You Don’t Measure

By Rob Davis, OgilvyOne1 minute Read

When it comes to video content, marketers tend to focus on volume measurements, such as shares, likes, or view counts. Those don’t measure the direct impact a piece of content has on the business. As Rob Davis, Executive Director of the Content Marketing Practice at OgilvyOne, explains, you need a different yardstick for that.

