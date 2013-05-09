What’s an Editor Like Me Doing in a Joint Like Ogilvy & Mather?

One morning in 1995, I got a call from a journalist in Rome. I was a reporter at Advertising Age, and my caller was researching offbeat ad media: ads on building façades, London taxis, eggs. After a few minutes, she asked if I’d seen her publication, Colors. “Benetton’s magazine? Yeah, I’ve seen it,” I sniffed. “I’ve never picked it up.”

Well, I got schooled. A large envelope from Italy showed up two days later with a few issues of Colors. I devoured them in a trance. I wanted to work there. I’ve rarely seen a more enlightening, unsettling publication in any medium, before or since. Colors has meant as much to me as my other favorite magazines of that era. I still have every copy I ever bought.

Yes, bought. The undisguised mission of Colors was to make me a Benetton customer, and that was all right by me. Useful, informative, captivating–Colors taught me things that interested me. It made me a brand advocate. I wouldn’t shut up about it. I would’ve been proud to rock a Colors T-shirt. Above all, I didn’t give a damn that it was published by a fashion label.

Advertising in 1995 had more in common with Mad Men than it does with advertising today. Colors was an outlier. Advertisers, in general, hadn’t begun transforming themselves into publishers through genuinely interesting, useful, authoritative branded content that boasted journalistic authority and aims, and an infectious narrative power.

Marketers and their agencies, of course, have always relied on great storytelling. The difference between now and 1995 is that agencies today have started turning to editors (or recovering editors) like me: creatives with journalism backgrounds who can help them build branded content designed to stand up to anything made by a traditional publisher.

Journalists, I’ve noticed, never really stop being journalists. No matter what you’re doing for a living, its principles stay in your bones, especially the sacred separation of “church and state”–editorial and advertising.

That principle is held dear, and not out of piety. It’s a measure that ensures a consumer’s trust in the authority, impartiality, and utility of your message. Basically, it guarantees that consumers will always understand, as they must, who’s talking to them.