Video Account Of The Boston Bombing Paints A Picture With News And Social Updates

In the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing, there was intense speculation about the culprits and their motives but very little concrete information. Now, nearly a month out, we can look back and see exactly how the events–and the investigation–unfolded. This day-by-day account, produced by students from the Savannah College of Art and Design, takes you through the bombing and its aftermath, with video footage, tweets, news reports, and still photographs. The result is both informative and arresting.