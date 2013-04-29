Hyundai’s Suicide Play And 9 Other Amazing Lapses Of Creative Judgement

In a media marketplace where people are hit with brand messages from all conceivable directions and devices, advertisers, we are told, need to be bold to cut through. Consider also that we occupy a cultural era in which the WTF-threshold is sky high–the weird, the creepy, the alarming are commonplace (think Skittles’s groundbreaking, bizarre ads, but also think of the tone of our entertainment content). With the combination of those media facts of life, it’s isn’t hard to see how, in the wrong hands, a quest for a viral edge can go wrong.

Hyundai recently demonstrated just how wrong, earning opprobrium for a U.K. ad that depicted a man attempting suicide via auto-assisted CO inhalation. The spot shows the man assembling the necessary elements in his garage but emerging, foiled, hours later thanks to–Ha!–the Hyundai ix35’s water-only emissions (somehow this feature of the car wasn’t taken into account when he started the procedure . . . but we’ll leave that lacuna in logic there for now). The ad isn’t played for laughs (you know, the kind of laughs that one can sometimes derive from a situation like this); until the payoff line, it’s straight, dark drama, such that one might think one is watching a PSA for suicide prevention, or a short film.





Many ad watchers might have assumed “Pipe Job” was an expensive and well-executed spec spot–after all, what client in his or her right mind would sign off on and spend marketing dollars on such a dumb and pointlessly offensive ad? But it wasn’t a spec. After a period of silence (and no response when we reached out to the company’s agency Innocean, which is credited online for the ad), Hyundai publicly apologized for the ad. The apology came after a woman identifying herself as U.K. ad creative Holly Brockwell authored a harrowing blog post that recounted her father’s suicide (the post included the note he left) and the pain and revulsion triggered by the ad (we contacted Brockwell’s agency, AdamandEve London and one of the firm’s principals did confirm that the author of the blog post was working there as a freelancer and that he’d been told “that her blog reflects what happened to her family”).

So what WERE they thinking? In this case, it seems to be a function of small but important differences in national ad sensibilities. This is the marketer, after all, whose European agencies have, on past occasions, made a spot showing a woman getting mowed down by a car and an insanely degrading spot focused on a series of upskirt and erect nipple shots. The “Pipe Job” spot was also showcased without much ado in U.K media outlets–it was Ad of the Day in marketing trade magazine The Drum. The Guardian had also featured the ad but has since removed the post from its website. It should also be noted that the same suicide device had been used in Euro car ads before, more than once (see slide show). It’s not some large-scale insensitivity to the issue of suicide; it’s that standards, on ads and entertainment, are different in different places. The same thing that makes Euro ads shockingly brilliant when they’re good can result in a mishaps of significant magnitude. These are ads that simply would not get made for a major brand like this in the U.S., even for non-TV distribution (just as no U.S. marketer of soda would make ads that look like this French campaign featuring sexed-up animals). No marketer would take the risk.

Often with these troublesome ads, the marketer never did sign off (officially at least). What’s interesting is that with the wording of its apology, Hyundai has copped to making the ads. In many other cases like this one, marketers have disowned the offending ad, shifting the responsibility onto their agencies.

There are different breeds of these orphan ads–ads that manage to get made, sometimes with actual client budgets, but that are abandoned afterward. These ads no one wants are conceived out of the aforementioned pressure to break through, sure. But sheer desire to move the needle for a client isn’t the only thing driving the creation of these ads– lust for award show wins has traditionally been a key motivator. So-called scam ads are a familiar presence on the award show circuit–typically provocative ads that may or may not have been made to do any actual good for a brand (like selling things, let’s say) but that agencies, and sometimes clients, engineer to win coveted awards. Now, though, the drive for viral success is probably as big a motivator as awards once were.

There’s the ad that was created on spec by an ambitious creative person or agency, completely unsanctioned by a brand. Or the ad that was created with a client on board but that appeared or was aired once, in a token media buy just to satisfy the letter of award entry rules.