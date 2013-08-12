Scott Belsky On Treating The Time You Give Like An Investment

One of the founding tenets of Behance , the leading online platform for creatives to showcase and discover their work, was to leverage the organization’s role and assets in the creative world not only to benefit the company but also the general good of the community. Co-founder Scott Belsky believes the same is true for him personally.

“I don’t believe that any of us can transcend the need for short-term rewards and external validation,” says Belsky, currently Adobe’s vice president of community and head of Behance. “What I think we can do is leverage and guide and put these forces within us to good use. So I often think I should use my own position even when it’s not for my own immediate gain or profit.”

At times that business and personal philosophy manifests itself with, for example, a Making Ideas Happen workshop for an organization like Global Health Corps, a fellowship program which pairs young Americans with international partners in health organizations in Africa and the United States.

“I really dig in. I take it very seriously and I treat it like a speaking engagement that I were getting paid thousands of dollars for,” Belsky says. “If I can help make an impact on that, then that’s worth my time. That’s one of the things that I try to do in that commitment I have with my time.”

However, he chooses his projects carefully, wanting to leverage his talents to have an impact. When selecting projects, both for- and not-for-profit, Belsky stresses the importance of doing his due diligence, treating it as an investment of time.

“People do a lot of due diligence when they make investments with their money and I think that people need to do the same thing with time,” Belsky stresses. “In fact, time is the truly limited commodity. I mean money you can make more and more in your life so there’s not necessarily a limit to that. But there is a limit to time and so I think we should all be very serious with doing due diligence with the time we allocate to something.”





Like many Millennials, Belsky seeks a higher purpose in his professional and personal life. Simply earning an income has never been appealing to him. After college, he worked in the finance world but struggled with finding what value other than a paycheck he was creating every day. Not doing work that yielded anything greater than that proved very temporary for Belsky.