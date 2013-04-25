Coldplay Tastefully Rocks Comic Book Fans’ Faces Off With “Mylo Xyloto”

Coldplay’s brand of arena-ready rock songs tend to have an epic feel. Apparently, not epic enough, however, as the band has now turned to comic books to heighten the significance of those songs’ stories.





The Mylo Xyloto comic book series launched digitally on April 16, exclusively through Apple’s iBookstore. These comics are available for all iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch devices. Building from the multiplatinum 2011 album of the same name, Mylo Xyloto tells the story of an Orwellian society ruled by a government dictatorship that rules by fear and overstimulation through media and propaganda. No word yet on how “Every Tear Is a Waterfall” factors into the story.





Conceived by the lads in Coldplay themselves, Mylo Xyloto was cowritten with Academy Award-nominated writer and director Mark Osborne (Kung Fu Panda) and published by Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s Bongo Comics Group. Issues in the six-part series will be released each month until July. Physical copies are also available from the Coldplay Shop.

Watch a video for the new comic book series below, and see the covers in detail in the slide show above.