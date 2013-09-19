The 9 Most Generous Tech Entrepreneurs

When addressing 2013 graduates of Syracuse University at their commencement, author George Saunders said , “What I regret most in my life are failures of kindness.” Leaving behind a legacy of kindness can range from simple acts of taking care of fellow community members to providing pro bono services to much-needed nonprofits and donating large sums of money to push forward change.

This is the latest entry in Catchafire's Generosity Series, a multi-month celebration and investigation of bold generosity with the goal of understanding its causes, its benefits, and how to inspire more giving.

Today’s tech entrepreneurs are finding new and interesting ways to become powerful agents for social change and reshaping the traditional model of philanthropy in the process. Rather than waiting to donate money at the end of their lives or become involved in issues as a second career, many are choosing to incorporate acts of kindness into their personal and corporate missions from the outset. They do not subscribe to the notion of working hard now to be generous later in life and are combining their work with their desire to give back to others.

Bringing the same sensibility these entrepreneurs brought to their startups, they understand that talent, drive, and a bit of luck are the ingredients necessary to bring good ideas to life; and they are using this frame to make smart investments in people and ideas that can change the world. These leaders want to give but, more than that, they want to see things change; they want to see a positive return on their investment.

Their investing style tends to be rooted in the startup mentality. They reward innovation and distrust bureaucracy. They act more as venture capitalists understanding that some projects will succeed and others will fail.

Tech entrepreneurs realize the power and value in leveraging their assets to nonprofits, donating sweat equity, profit and their network to causes about which they care. They are working to make organizations more strategic and financially viable and have found that bringing their core skills is the most valuable way to get involved.

Tech entrepreneurs realize the power and value in leveraging their assets to nonprofits, donating sweat equity, profit and their network to causes about which they care. They are working to make organizations more strategic and financially viable and have found that bringing their core skills is the most valuable way to get involved.

Here we present a diverse group of disruptive tech entrepreneurs who are donating their money, time, and talents to effect positive change.





