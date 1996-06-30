Confessions of a Change Agent

Emily Morgan is one of Tom Kasten’s most obsessed change agents. She also personifies the new generation of leaders at Levi Strauss & Co. “Several years ago, when we recruited people to lead this process, I told them they would be ambassadors or assassins,” Kasten says. “Emily is the ultimate ambassador. When you see her in front of 200 people, and she’s painting the vision, explaining the impact, you can’t help but get excited. She has lots of credibility.”

Morgan, 48, makes for an unlikely activist. She’s a 27-year Levi’s veteran who joined the company as a secretary in the advertising department and began a slow-but-steady rise through the ranks. She became an assistant advertising manager, then held a series of jobs in distribution, merchandising, and sourcing. But the more she saw how the company worked, the more dissatisfied she became.

“We were dysfunctional,” Morgan says. “We were internally competitive, one division against another, one country against another. Everything suffered: quality, delivery, lead times.”

Which is why, in 1992, as talk of reinventing the company spread through headquarters, and senior management began looking for volunteers, Morgan told her colleagues, “I’m gone.” She’s been part of the change initiative ever since. Morgan was an original member of Kasten’s Third Floor brigade. She led the team that designed the Develop Sources process, a system for working with suppliers. Then she helped design a transition strategy for Asia and Latin America.

Finally, Morgan designed a new career for herself. In March 1995, she applied for, and won, a critical role in the new organization. Her title: vice president for customer fulfillment, Asia. Her job: oversee the web of Asia-based textile mills, button factories, sewing centers, and other contractors that make Levi’s products. Morgan moved to Singapore last October and now spends half her time on the road, traveling to Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, and other Asian outposts. She visits San Francisco about once a month.

All of which makes her life hectic — little of which seems to matter. “I love it,” she says. “Throwing out ideas and watching people turn them into reality is very seductive. I thrive on it.”

Morgan has a quiet style, although Kasten says “it’s velvet around a hammer.” She does relish her ability to have an impact. “For years I was frustrated,” she says. “I wanted to change things but no one listened. Now people are listening. My marching orders are simple: help transform the company.”