Protesting Porn Bans, A Filter That Blocks Any Website That Isn’t Dirty

The joke’s on Cameron though–who recently announced that British Internet users will soon have to opt in to receive adult content through their Internet service providers. Instead, Sick Sad’s porn filter will make it so adult content is the only kind of content that will show up in the user’s browser. Dial up SFW websites like Amazon.com, BankofAmerica.com or FastCompany.com, and the browser will steer toward “The Great Firewall of Porn,” a static page telling the user he’ll have to opt-in to “access material of a non-pornographic nature.” And some cartoon penises, of course.

The quick, very technical demo video above shows how it just takes a few quick steps to get the porn filter up and running. The actual U.K. porn filter–which Internet freedom activists have declared as censorship and a soon-to-fail joke–won’t go into effect until next year, so our porn-loving readers in the U.K. will have some time to set this up.