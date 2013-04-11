3-D Holographic Nike Frees Appear On The Streets Of Europe

Nike Free shoes are some of the most flexible athletic sneakers on the market. They’ve got rubber-band bendability and can curl up into a ball potato-bug style. To show off just how supple the shoes are, Nike has introduced a new 3-D holographic ad in Amsterdam.

Simply put, the ad is a shoe dancing inside a box. But the box is a Holocube, which means the shoe appears suspended in space and seems to move of its own volition. The box is also transparent, so you can stand on either side of the ad and watch street life move by as the shoe displays its acrobatics.





The ad was designed in collaboration with Mindshare, Kinetic, and outdoor company JCDecaux. It is currently on display in the Amsterdam neighborhoods of Leidseplein, Rembrandtplein, and Damrak.