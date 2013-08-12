On A Years-Long Mission To Mars, How’s The Food?

In addition to being one of mankind’s most amazing technological feats, space exploration is also a major human biology experiment–how does a person react during the physical and psychological strangeness of a manned space journey?

For the last four months, six people have been helping to answer this question on a simulated mission to Mars that will conclude this Tuesday. On a desolate slope of an abandoned quarry in Hawaii, 8,000 feet above sea level, the volunteers have lived in a two-story geodesic dome and put on a full space suit to venture outside. Their communications have been limited, and their shower time rationed. They’ve each spent much of the day conducting their own individual “space” experiments. But most importantly–because it is the main purpose of the “Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation” (HI-SEAS) study–they’ve been eating food fit for a Mars astronaut.





At some point during schooling, many kids get the chance to sample dehydrated space food: Just add water and heat. It doesn’t look that good. On Mars, because there would be gravity, astronauts could actually sometimes cook their own food from “shelf-stable” ingredients, though the preparation and cleanup would take longer than with ready-made fare. The goal of the HI-SEAS study, run by investigators at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Cornell University, has been to figure out the optimal combination of strategies for nourishing Mars astronauts.

It’s an important question because “menu fatigue” is a real danger on any long and isolated journey, but especially on one as long as a hypothetical Mars mission. Boredom with food can cause a person to eat fewer calories (it’s one reason why Slim Fast diets can work)–and that’s an even bigger problem in low-gravity because astronauts are already prone to losing bone and muscle mass.





The six-member crew, all scientific-minded professionals picked from among 700 applicants, kept detailed logs of their food adventures, Kate Greene, a science and technology journalist on the mission, told Co.Exist via an email from “Mars.” They filled out smell, taste, and appearance questionnaires for each meal; weighed each food item; tracked water consumption, cooking and cleanup time; and even monitored their sense of smell and nasal passage health to gather data about whether food boredom has physiological effects.

Another fun aspect was that they also tested crowdsourced recipes submitted by the public. Each recipe was limited to using the list of ingredients available. There was “Cajun Style Spam Jambalaya” and “Oatmeal Thickened Beef Stew” for dinner, and “Blueberry Lemon Cornmeal Pancakes” for breakfast. There was even a spicy veggie sushi. The crew will announce the winners this week.





“I’ve enjoyed so many meals here, actually,” says Greene, diplomatically. “A quinoa salad, breakfast tacos, borscht, beef tagine, and all the breads we make with our bread maker. … We’ve also had cakes and puddings and pies, grilled cheese sandwiches and soups like seafood chowder.”