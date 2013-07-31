The Russian Vodka Boycott For Gay Rights Is A Meaningless Gesture

In Russia, lately, the movement for gay rights (and ultimately, human rights) has been dealt hard blows by President Vladimir Putin. Just this summer he’s made the following hateful laws a reality:

This, combined with widely circulated media of violence against gays in Russia that goes unprosecuted–including a video of a young boy being tortured by homophobic neo-Nazi thugs–ignited a wave of rage among the international gay community in the direction of Moscow.

But oddly enough, it’s the vodka-maker Stolichnaya that’s bearing the brunt of it. Inspired by gay writer Dan Savage, outraged gays and their allies are boycotting Stoli and other Russian vodkas in order to “do something” about the injustice gay people are experiencing in Russia right now. But ultimately, the boycott is do-nothing slacktivism of the worst sort, divorced from any reality of the situation, attacking Russian culture, not Russian interests, and simultaneously undermining tolerance or any complex understanding of the situation.

Writes Savage:

“… there is something we can do right here, right now, in Seattle and other US cities to show our solidarity with Russian queers and their allies and to help to draw international attention to the persecution of gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, trans people, and straight allies in Putin’s increasingly fascistic Russia: DUMP RUSSIAN VODKA.”

Gay bars around the country (and world) are implementing the ban. In West Hollywood, the Los Angeles-epicenter of gay (and, ironically, Russian-immigrant) life, bars are planning to pour bottles of Stoli into the gutter to protest oppression with a flowing river of booze.

The author will still drink his Stoli, thank you very much.

Ostensibly this (sort of) makes sense. Russian vodka is one of the most ubiquitous symbols of the country’s cultural influence abroad. Taking steps to invest everyday actions–like ordering a cocktail–with symbolic, political meaning can help raise awareness and, at the very least, get people at a gay bar talking about an issue (instead of just ogling the go-go boys). The flipside of that, of course, is that it demonizes Russian culture as inherently homophobic, as opposed to focusing on certain powerful actors within that society. But perhaps, a ban on an important Russian export could send the message to Putin that he needs to shape up. His country, in some small part, depends on sales of Stoli in the U.S., right?

Not actually. The CEO of SPI, which owns Stoli, wrote an open letter to the LGBT community to remind people that the Russian government has no connection to SPI. Like it says on the label, Stoli’s actually made in Latvia (using Russian wheat). The company operates out of Luxembourg. So if anyone would be economically impacted by a massive ban, it’s Latvian factory workers and Russian wheat growers and Luxembourgian office types. Are those really the people making life hard for gays in Russia?