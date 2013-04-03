The Gospel According To Snoop: Guns Bad, Reggae Good

Although one of his previous incarnations was Snoop Eastwood , the once and future Snoop Dogg has come out against gun violence in a video under his new reggae alias, Snoop Lion .





“No Guns Allowed” opens with footage of President Obama condemning the Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, in December, 2012, setting a somber tone for what’s to come. The song is a slow burn about wanting to feel safe and not having to worry about getting shot in a classroom or a crowd. To help get the message across, Snoop (who gains a Jamaican accent during some parts of the song) enlists guest rapper Drake and keeps it in the family by putting on daughter Cori B to sing the hook.





Directed by Jessy Terrero, the video pulls no punches in pointing out whose lives are at stake in the battle against rising gun violence in the United States. Terrero and Snoop Lion’s hearts are clearly in the right place, but the approach is perhaps a bit heavy-handed. I mean, there’s subtlety and then there’s showing a group of children playing spin the bottle with a firearm.