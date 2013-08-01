This New Credit Card For The Elderly Will Prevent Your Grandma From Getting Scammed

Kai Stinchcombe is a serial startup entrepreneur. But when he discovered that his grandmother had been writing up to four checks a day to fraudulent charities (i.e. charities with unsavory business practices that have similar names to well-known organizations), he didn’t initially see a business opportunity. “Essentially, this seemed like ‘You need to talk to her bank, get some sort of arrangement set up where she can’t order more checks, and reroute the mail,'” he says.

A simple tweak in framing the problem made all the difference. “If you think of it not as a scammer problem but a safe form of payment problem, then that’s the opportunity,” explains Stinchcombe. This week, Stinchcombe and co-founder Claire McDonnell launched True Link Financial, a Y Combinator startup that sells a pre-paid Visa card ($20 for a yearly subscription) to protect the elderly from fraud. Throw away grandma’s checks, give her the card, and she can still maintain some independence–even if she’s hampered by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

Once they’ve signed up, family members (or the elderly card user) can prevent certain types of transactions from going through the FDIC-insured card without explicit consent. A family could block all magazines, charities, and casino-related purchases, for example. But if the card user actually goes on a legitimate gambling trip with her daughter and buys $500 worth of casino chips, the purchase can still be approved–a text message to a designated family member immediately alerts them to the purchase, which they can approve by replying.

The card offers daily and per-purchase spending limits. A daily spending limit might be $300–above that, no transactions will go through. The same goes for a per-purchase limit.

True Link also combs through all the latest senior scams and blocks them from the card. The startup actually has people on staff who spend their time getting scammed–clicking every banner ad, going through garbage bags of junk mail, and inputting credit card numbers in every sketchy location possible. True Link monitors all of it.

“It’s not just egregious fraud,” says Stinchcombe. “Some of it is like, you order an electric burner on TV, they say you get four for the price of one, so for $20 you get four electric burners, but it costs $40 in shipping and handling for each one. Is that illegal? If it’s properly disclosed, it’s not illegal, it’s just confusing.”

According to Stinchcombe, there are some overarching scam categories: the hearing aid scam, overcharging for products purchased on TV, fraudulent charities, magazine subscriptions, “gee whiz” medical devices, and prescription drugs. Some of the scams pop up frequently: