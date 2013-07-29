Fast Food Workers Across The U.S. Stage A Walkout For Fair Wages

If you want fries with that, you might want to learn how to make your own. Starting today (July 29) fast food workers will stage strikes across New York City, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Milwaukee, Kansas City, and Flint, Michigan–the latest chapter in a series of protests over the past year aimed at bettering labor practices and increasing wages in the notoriously low-paying industry.

In late 2012, 200 New York City fast food workers walked away from the fryers in protest, and in April, that number doubled–400 New York City workers went on strike, joined by fast food workers in four other cities who demanded $15 an hour wages and fair labor practices.

84% of fast food workers report some form of wage theft.

In May, progressive coalition Fast Food Forward released a report showing rampant wage theft throughout the fast food industry–out of 500 workers from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Papa John’s, 84% reported some form of wage theft, like working overtime without pay or lack of reimbursement for delivery workers’ gasoline. That same month, New York’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, announced his office would launch an investigation into the matter. Just this past week, five Seattle fast food workers filed criminal complaints against their employers for withholding wages illegally under Seattle law.

Taking away earnings from already meager paychecks comes in subtler ways as well. Fast Food Forward recently released a video about McDonald’s use of prepaid Visa and JP Morgan Chase cards as paychecks for their employees, showing all sorts of spurious surcharges, even for checking the balance on the account. Devonte Yates, 21, a cashier at a Milwaukee McDonald’s franchise makes $7.25 an hour, but the fees on his card take out $40 to $50 of his monthly earnings.

“That’s how we get paid every other Monday,” Yates says. “The card has fees for everything you do. I swipe my card for everything, from buying a pack of gum to paying a phone bill. There’s a $0.50 charge every time you check your balance.”

People should not have to go through this in order to get paid.

That $0.50 charge is significant when it’s coming out of a $350 monthly paycheck. Because Yates’ restaurant keeps him on call without regular hours, he says he has no way to pick up a second job, despite the fact that his store only pays him for part-time work. “At my store, if you try to close your availability, if you say you can only work a certain amount, [my supervisor] says you might as well not work there,” Yates says.