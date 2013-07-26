Can The Advertising Industry Tame The Wild West Of Mobile Data Collection?

If you pay attention to the ads embedded on your monitor as you click your way through cyberspace, you may be one of the trillions of people the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) estimates is familiar with this symbol on the right.





It stands for AdChoices, a self-regulatory program the DAA, a leading coalition of advertising groups and firms, implemented after the Federal Trade Commission recommended a set of principles for online behavioral advertising in 2009. When you click on the blue triangle in the corner of an online ad, it will take you to a page that describes why you’re being targeted with certain ads and how you can opt out of being tracked by third-party entities looking to harvest your online habits.

If you don’t opt out, anything you do online–buying shoes, researching medical marijuana dispensaries, bankruptcy hotlines, or looking up symptoms about a weird rash on your inner thighs–is likely being tracked. Your data is accessible to a number of third-party trackers who bundle it with other users and sell it to advertisers and marketers who are then able to tailor ads right back at you. Looking for someone to talk to about suicide? Maybe you’ll be served an ad for depression meds. But that’s not necessarily where it ends. There is a lot third-party trackers do with all the pieces of data that could be connected back to you; in a worst-case, privacy nightmare scenario, your data could be linked to future employment decisions, loan eligibility, or insurance rates.

Because of these implications, advertisers have taken some steps to give consumers choices about how their data is scraped online (hence the symbol above). But no opt-out program, or a Do Not Track policy, exists industry-wide for mobile apps–at least not yet. Earlier this month, the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse (PRC), a consumer watchdog nonprofit, published a report showing just how vulnerable typing your data into mobile apps can be. In a survey of 43 health apps, PRC rated 17 of them as highly risky, and showed that the majority were passing along potentially very sensitive information to third-party trackers.

This week, however, the DAA announced it was taking on the challenge of bringing up mobile apps to its existing desktop standards. The coalition is working to put out an AdChoice mobile app of its own by late next year that would function in a similar way to its desktop counterpart. The group’s guidelines would also forbid third-party trackers and advertisers from using personally identifiable data to inform employment, health care, insurance, or credit marketing.

“There’s also a prohibition in the principles on collection and use of pharmaceutical prescriptions and medical records about a specific individuals for online advertisements without specific consent,” Sarah Hudgins, director of policy at the Interactive Advertising Bureau, said.

Stu Ingis, a partner at Venable and counsel to the DAA, further explained that companies operating in this space without adhering to industry standards would face sanctioning from the Better Business Bureau and the Direct Marketing Association.