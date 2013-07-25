How 50 States, and 186 Countries, Rank For Climate Change

Getting your head around climate change isn’t easy. There is a lot of data out there, and it’s hard to know where to start. Which countries have the most emissions? What sectors are most responsible? How’s the picture changing year to year?

To help break through the complexity, the World Resources Institute, has a flexible and easy-to-use tool. It’s called CAIT 2.0, or the “climate data explorer.”

CAIT 2.0 allows you to quickly compare 186 countries across a range of measures (gross emissions, certain gases, sectors, and so on) and to look up figures in absolute terms, per capita and by year-on-year change. Plus, it offers the same capability for each of the 50 U.S. states, and information about renewable energy development, too.

Best of all, you can create visualizations of any data you want. As you select each country/state and criteria, the information appears in a pane at the bottom; and you have a choice of chart forms–bar, pie, line, and so on. Click the “Zoom and Embed” button, and you can export the chart and embed it any place you want. Or you can just download the file for further viewing offline.

Here, for example, is a comparison of 10 U.S. states’ carbon emissions:

And, here is a comparison of country CO2 emissions, featuring the US, China, India, the European Union, and Russia: