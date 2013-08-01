A New Magazine Of Objects (In A Cooler, No Less)

Bridging the gap between the digital and analog worlds has become an obsession for many artists and creatives (and in turn, us at at Co.Exist as well.) Now a new project to explore the “the nature and culture of objects and their changing value in a virtual world” has caught our eye.





Container is a “publication” where words, articles, and reports are not quite the main focus–instead, unique objects are commissioned according to a theme from contributors like the London-based design consultancy Accept and Proceed, the writer and artist James Bridle, and the advertising agency Mother (not unlike the L.A.-based subscription service Quarterly Co.). Giving creative agencies and individuals a new creative outlet, the first issue is Hot&Cold, a collection which includes a scarf, a book, and a smattering of miscellaneous art objects. The items are stuffed into a unique container for each edition, the first one being a styrofoam cooler.

The project is the work of London print shop Artomatic. But limited edition creative output doesn’t come cheap. The first issue of Container, produced in a limited run of 200 issues, is available £200 per shipping plus £22 for worldwide shipping.