A New Magazine Of Objects (In A Cooler, No Less)

By Zak Stone1 minute Read

Bridging the gap between the digital and analog worlds has become an obsession for many artists and creatives (and in turn, us at at Co.Exist as well.) Now a new project to explore the “the nature and culture of objects and their changing value in a virtual world” has caught our eye.


Container is a “publication” where words, articles, and reports are not quite the main focus–instead, unique objects are commissioned according to a theme from contributors like the London-based design consultancy Accept and Proceed, the writer and artist James Bridle, and the advertising agency Mother (not unlike the L.A.-based subscription service Quarterly Co.). Giving creative agencies and individuals a new creative outlet, the first issue is Hot&Cold, a collection which includes a scarf, a book, and a smattering of miscellaneous art objects. The items are stuffed into a unique container for each edition, the first one being a styrofoam cooler.

The project is the work of London print shop Artomatic. But limited edition creative output doesn’t come cheap. The first issue of Container, produced in a limited run of 200 issues, is available £200 per shipping plus £22 for worldwide shipping.

