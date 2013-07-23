How To Find Out Whether You’re A Good Cultural Fit At Any Company

I am a humanitarian, a strategist, and a rock. I thrive on stress, I’m good with deadlines, I’m big on communication, and I’m great at multitasking. These traits happen to make me a good fit at Fast Company, which is innovative, competitive, flexible, and ideological (at least according to my perceptions). So say the surveys on Good.Co , a new platform currently in semi-private beta that uses proven psychometric frameworks to help employers efficiently recognize people who would thrive in their unique environments–and on the flip side, to assist jobseekers and teams inside companies to figure out where they fit in the cultural landscape.

Living in the San Francisco Bay Area, it often seems like companies are engaged in a never-ending war to project the most Google-like culture to potential hires. But that’s the wrong way to go about things–not everyone works the best in that kind of environment. In fact, some people are actually best-suited to traditional button-down corporate cultures that they mistakenly believe they loathe.

The problem of cultural fit is a big one: these days, one out of two people won’t last more than 18 months at their job, mainly due to a mismatched cultural fit. Good.Co is, according to co-founder Samar Birwadker, “a big data approach to solving a painful, recurrent HR problem.”

The platform emerged from Birwadker’s own experience working at a company that didn’t have the right culture for him. “It was a great organization, but it wasn’t for me,” he says. One of Birwadke’s cofounders, Dr. Kerry Schofield, is an organizational psychologist who studies how people thrive in different environments. With her help, Good.Co came up with a series of quizzes for users–rejiggered, updated versions of the Big Five dimensions of personality.

Today, the platform features six different sections: the Strengths Canvas (individual personality evaluation), the Company Canvas (a survey that looks at how well you fit in with your managers and company), the Fitscore With Peers (compare and match up your results to friends and colleagues), the Team Report (discover your work team’s personality), the Company Graph (find companies and teams that match your personal work style), and Job Matches.

The Team Report requires, of course, that your colleagues all sign up and complete the Strengths Canvas. “Once you invite five, seven people to the team, you identify the team’s archetype,” says Birwadker. “We’re already getting a lot of action within organizations.” Examples of organization archetypes are below.

