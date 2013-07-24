Turn Your Waterbottle Into A Brita With This Coconut Filter

Every year, 38 billion plastic bottles end up in American landfills. A coconut-carbon based water filter called the WaterBean hopes to help reduce this massive amount of waste by giving consumers a reusable filter that can turn any water bottle into the equivalent of a Brita.

So how does it work exactly? The coconut-carbon fiber is similar to charcoal for water purification (and is standard in other non-portable filters). Insert the filter into a bottle of water, add water, and as you shake and swirl the water around, the fiber strips out chlorine, copper, mercury, and cadmium from the water, while adding magnesium.





At $12 on Indiegogo, you’d only have to use the filter a handful of times to save the equivalent on bottled water. Under normal use, the product claims to last three months, or purify 280 bottles of water.

The WaterBean is the creation of Japan-based entrepreneur Graeme Glen, who in the past has designed packaging for frozen food. The Indiegogo campaign closes on August 18 an is looking for $35,000 to begin mass producing the filters.