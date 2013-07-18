A Collapsible Bike Helmet That Cyclists Might Actually Want To Wear

Most bike helmets suffer from two design flaws. They’re bulky, which makes them hard to carry around. And they’re ugly, which makes them hard to wear if you’re into looking good (and who isn’t?).

A handful of helmet product lines have arisen to address one of these problems at a time, but the startup Closca attempts to solve both. Judging by the video for its Kickstarter campaign, it’s done an elegant job. The helmet’s newsboy-inspired design is suitable for what they call an “urban” (and what others might call “yuppie”) lifestyle of cycling along the beach boardwalk to your graphic design job, or to post-work drinks at a wine bar.





If aesthetics aren’t that important, you might still benefit from the helmet’s innovative folding system, which the company says can cut its volume by more than half so it can be tucked away in a bag (a messenger bag or a tote). And of course, the number one purpose of any helmet is safety. Closca says that its foam helmet, bound with a system of cross-straps, has the necessary certifications to be marketed in the U.S. and Europe.

Closca is pre-selling the helmets on Kickstarter starting for $70. Three days before the campaign ended, 326 backers had pledged nearly $51,000.